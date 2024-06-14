Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 17,880 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of CVRx worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx by 47.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CVRx Stock Down 1.4 %

CVRx stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,920. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.