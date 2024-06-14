Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 42.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lantheus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $2,530,098. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

