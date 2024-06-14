Park West Asset Management LLC Has $23.52 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844,885 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for 2.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of OneMain worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,702. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

