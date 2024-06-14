Park West Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,083,251 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma comprises about 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 204,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,516. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.