Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Five Point worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five Point by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five Point

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 236,948 shares of company stock valued at $729,850 over the last ninety days. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

