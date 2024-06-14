Pariax LLC Sells 27,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pariax LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

