Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 15,962,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,064,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

