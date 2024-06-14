Palogic Value Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 80,654 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

