Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys 373 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 572,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.