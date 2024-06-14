Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys 308 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE:SAP traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.54. 909,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.64. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

