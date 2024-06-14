Palogic Value Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Zuora makes up approximately 1.7% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Zuora worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 1,086,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,839. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

