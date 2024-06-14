Palogic Value Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 87,230 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 1,639,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

