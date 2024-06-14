Palogic Value Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 510,000 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. OLO comprises approximately 1.3% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in OLO by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OLO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 840,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,622. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.