Palogic Value Management L.P. Acquires 2,270 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

