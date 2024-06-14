Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $130.12 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Palestra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 239,960 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 6.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Salesforce worth $130,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.03. 13,039,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,326. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

