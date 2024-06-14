Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orla Mining Price Performance

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,914. Insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

