Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

