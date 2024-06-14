OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

