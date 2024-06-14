OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Shares Down 4.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. 169,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

