ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $8,825,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.