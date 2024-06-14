Omni Network (OMNI) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $176.35 million and $58.38 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $16.78 or 0.00025158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,509,583 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,127,195.56384718 in circulation.

