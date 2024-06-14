NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Down 2.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 42,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 34,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

About NuVista Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.