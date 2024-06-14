Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $142.49. 2,856,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

