Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Argus

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

