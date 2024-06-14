NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 304.39%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

