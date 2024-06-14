NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.