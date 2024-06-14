New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director David Ogens Purchases 3,500 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 893.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

