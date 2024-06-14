New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Boston Partners increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 190,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $312,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

