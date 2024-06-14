NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Short Interest Up 131.8% in May

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRSNW remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Thursday. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics
