NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

