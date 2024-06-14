NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

