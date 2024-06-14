Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 197,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

