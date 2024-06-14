Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cardlytics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 578,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,927 and have sold 79,435 shares valued at $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

