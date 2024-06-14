NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.89 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and approximately $261.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00008820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00046440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,500,356 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,989,616 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,310,899 with 1,083,520,717 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.2025885 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $349,552,906.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.