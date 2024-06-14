National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM opened at C$16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.