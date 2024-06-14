Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 154,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,589. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 153.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,822 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.