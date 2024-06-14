Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Kenneth D. Denman Sells 690 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $376.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $381.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.90 and a 200-day moving average of $337.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

