MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 0.5%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 260,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 33,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is -60.23%.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.