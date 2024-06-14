Mizuho Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $64.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Barclays upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

