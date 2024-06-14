Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.19. 18,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 36,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
