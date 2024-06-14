Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.19. 18,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 36,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,061,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.