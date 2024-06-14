Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 6.2%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.30 ($5.70) and last traded at €5.30 ($5.70). Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($6.08).

Metro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.13.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

