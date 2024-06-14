Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

