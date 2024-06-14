Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group cut Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

