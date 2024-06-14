MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI traded down $18.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,580.53. 250,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,580.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,606.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

