Melius Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Melius Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $510.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.97.

ADBE stock opened at $458.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

