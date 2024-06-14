MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAMTF remained flat at C$11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.75. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$12.50.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

