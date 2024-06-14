MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAMTF remained flat at C$11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.75. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$12.50.
About MCAN Mortgage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MCAN Mortgage
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.