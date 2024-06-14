Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,937 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Marqeta worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 7,426,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,972. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

