Manta Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $446.80 million and $30.00 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.40523116 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $41,300,336.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars.

