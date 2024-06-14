ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.75.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,818,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

