Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 1.8% Higher

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 126,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 100,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LUM. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUM

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.